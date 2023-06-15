The BC Lions said Tuesday that offensive lineman Phil Norman is alert and stable but will remain in hospital to undergo tests and monitoring.

“Phil remains conscious, stable and alert. He will remain in hospital for the time being to undergo more tests and monitoring. Head coach Rick Campbell visited him this morning and Phil passed on his appreciation from Lions fans for all of the well wishes," the team said in a statement.

Norman incurred a medical episode at the team's practice on Wednesday and the team cancelled their session.

"Something shocking to all of us and we had the right reactions out there and we got aid to Phil as fast as we can," said fellow offensive lineman Sukh Chungh to the media on the incident.

"I think everyone tried to stay calm in the moment but ,obviously, we're worried about Phil right now. We pray for him and hope everything works out. And I know he walked off the field on his own terms so that's a good sign."

Chungh recalled the incident, noting that it happened prior to the start of practice. Phil is "always running around and having a good time," Chungh said. "It just looked like he slipped and fell and was down."

Chungh said that he went over to Norman and that's when he realized it was something more serious.

"My initial reaction is to yell to the trainers and call 9-1-1."

Lions general manager Neil McEvoy provided a statement on Norman saying:

"Phil was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. His EKG test has come back normal. Phil will undergo further blood testing and assessment from a cardiologist and will be kept in hospital overnight as a precaution.”

Norman, 27, has been in the Lions organization since 2018. The native of Sebastian, FL has appeared in 29 games for the team over three seasons on the active roster.

Norman is a product of Daytona Beach, FL's Bethune-Cookman.