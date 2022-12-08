The BC Lions have signed placekicker Sean Whyte to a contract extension for the 2023 season the team announced on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to the Lions organization for allowing me the opportunity to continue playing with my hometown team,” said Whyte. “We made huge strides with this exciting group of players in 2022 and I can’t wait to continue the chase for another Grey Cup ring.”

Back for a 15th @CFL season 🏈@SeanWhyte6 connects with pen on paper for a contract extension with #BCLions 🦁



Whyte, 37, returns for a fifth season with the Lions and 15th CFL season overall. He led the CFL in field goal percentage in 2022, making 36 of 39 attempts during the regular season. Whyte also converted 54 of 55 convert attempts.

Whyte is 13th all time on the CFL's scoring list with 1,734 points and is the only active player in the top ten.

In 186 regular season games with the Lions, Montreal Alouettes, and Edmonton Elks, Whyte has made 418 of 480 field goals (87.1 per cent) and 423 of 37 convert attempts (96.7 per cent).