The BC Lions announced Wednesday the team has signed 2021 first overall draft pick Jordan Williams to a three-year contract.

The Lions traded up in the 2021 CFL Draft to select Williams, a linebacker from East Carolina, first overall.

“I was honoured to have the Lions call my name,” Williams said. “Now I can’t wait to get up to BC and get this thing rolling.

“I know coach Rick (Campbell) and the entire staff has done a great job assembling this group of talent. That has me even more excited to strap on the pads as soon as we can.”

In 45 games with East Carolina, Williams recorded 252 tackles, three sacks, and one interception