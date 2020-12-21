The BC Lions announced Monday the team has signed Canadian wide receiver Lemar Durant to a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2022 season.

In 15 games for the Lions in 2019, Durant finished with 57 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdowns.

"I’m excited to be staying in my hometown with this group that’s being assembled by Neil McEvoy and Coach Campbell," Durant said.

"With Mike Reilly also locked up, plus the other offensive weapons that are already in place, I can’t wait to return to the field and help this squad get to the next level."

The Vancouver native has 159 receptions for 2,090 yards and 13 touchdowns in five seasons in the CFL, the first four with the Calgary Stampeders.

Durant, 28, was named the Most Valuable Canadian on the 2018 Grey Cup while with the Stampeders.