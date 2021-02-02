The BC Lions signed defensive end Chris Casher to a contract extension. Casher was eligible to become a free agent February 9th.

“Chris was a guy we had targeted early in last year’s process and we are happy to get him back,” Lions head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell said.

“His speed and aggressiveness off the edge will help us in our continued mission to get as much pressure as we can on the other quarterbacks.”

The 27-year-old Casher had 34 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019.