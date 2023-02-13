The BC Lions announced Monday that they have signed American wide receiver Dominique Rhymes to a one-year contract extension.

“Dominique is a core piece to this team and we are excited for the opportunity to keep him here in 2023 and beyond."



Not going anywhere: Dominique Rhymes signs extension through '24



Rhymes' extension comes on the heel of a trade request issued by the 29-year-old a day prior.

“Dominique is a core piece to this team and we are excited for the opportunity to keep him here in 2023 and beyond,” said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell in a statement.

The Miami Fla., native recorded a career-high 85 receptions and 1,401 yards along with a CFL second-best 11 touchdowns this past season with the Lions, earning CFL and West Division All-Star honours for the first time in his career. The Murray State product posted four 100-yard games and recorded three multi-touchdown games, including a three-touchdown performance in Week 9 in a 46-14 win over the Edmonton Elks.

Rhymes' impact was not limited to the regular season as he added six receptions for 114 yards in the Lions' playoff run.

Rhymes has 215 receptions for 3,390 yards and 18 touchdowns over 62 career games with the Ottawa Redblacks and Lions.