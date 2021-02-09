2h ago
Lions sign former Edmonton RB Cooper
Running back Shaquille Cooper signed with the BC Lions on Tuesday after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the EE Football Team.
TSN.ca Staff
“Shaq is a great addition to our offence,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.
“He’s a dynamic player that not only has the ability to run well but also catch passes out of the backfield.”
The 27-year-old rushed for 352 yards and two touchdowns with Edmonton in 2019, adding 15 receptions for 112 yards.