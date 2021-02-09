Running back Shaquille Cooper signed with the BC Lions on Tuesday after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the EE Football Team.

“Shaq is a great addition to our offence,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.



“He’s a dynamic player that not only has the ability to run well but also catch passes out of the backfield.”

The 27-year-old rushed for 352 yards and two touchdowns with Edmonton in 2019, adding 15 receptions for 112 yards.