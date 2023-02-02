The BC Lions announced an extension for defensive back Garry Peters on Thursday.

The CFL All-Star is now signed through 2024.

“First off, I thank God for this opportunity as well as the entire BC Lions community,” Peters said in a statement. “This is a special group of players and coaches, that was evident with last season’s turnaround. We now focus on unfinished business.”

The 31-year-old Clemson product has spent the past four seasons with the Lions after two in Edmonton.

Last season, Peters recorded 44 defensive tackles and five interceptions.

In 87 career CFL games, Peters has 285 defensive tackles, 11 interceptions and two forced fumbles.