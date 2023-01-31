The BC Lions announced Tuesday they have signed American defensive lineman Josh Banks to a two-year contract extension.

The 'Night Train keeps on rollin.' sign DL Josh Banks to extension through 2024



READ | pic.twitter.com/2TMcvKst6Y — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 31, 2023

The 28-year-old Cary, N.C., native was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

"It’s very exciting to earn the chance to build on what we started last season,” said Banks in a statement. “I’m grateful to this franchise for giving me the opportunity to continue my pro career and to our coaching staff that has done a great job putting us in the position to succeed.”

A product of Wake Forest University, Banks completed his second year with the Lions, where he amassed 15 tackles in 16 games. Banks recorded two tackles during the Lions' playoff run.

Prior to his time with the Lions, Banks spent two seasons (2017-18) on the New York Giants practice squad.