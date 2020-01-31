VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed offensive lineman Peter Godber, defensive end Nordly Capi, linebacker Adrian Clarke and defensive back Ben Minaker.

Godber is now signed through the 2021 season.

The Lions drafted Godber third overall in 2018 and played nine games at centre that season.

He began the 2019 season on the injured list while he was healing from a broken foot suffered late in his rookie campaign. The Toronto native was activated for the Lions' regular-season finale on Nov. 2.

Capi most recently attended 2018 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and led the team with four sacks in pre-season play before being waived as part of the final roster cuts.

Clarke, from Mississauga, Ont., was originally drafted by the Lions in round four (32nd overall) of the 2015 CFL draft out of Bishop's and he suited up for 40 games over three seasons with the Lions. He contributed with 25 special teams tackles to go with one defensive stop.

Clarke appeared in four games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018.

Minaker, from Kelowna, B.C., played four seasons (2015-18) at Simon Fraser University. He spent the 2019 season on SFU's coaching staff as defensive assistant.