VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions re-signed veteran Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward for two more seasons and also added quarterbacks Vincent Testaverde Jr. and William Arndt on Thursday.

Steward was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 11.

Taken in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2013 CFL draft, the six-foot-six, 315-pound Steward has appeared in 75 games over six seasons with the Lions. The versatile Calgary native can play multiple positions on the offensive line.

"I'm very excited and proud to be staying with the only professional organization I've ever known," Steward said in a statement.

Steward was nominated for the 2016 Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award, which is given annually to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canadian soldiers.

"Hunter will continue to be important for us in both the run and pass blocking game," Lions general manager Ed Hervey said. "With our mission to be dominant on the line of scrimmage, he also possesses the size and physicality that we need up front."

The 23-year-old Testaverde attended 2019 training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appeared in one pre-season contest against Dallas, completing four passes for 41 yards. He then joined the XF'’s Tampa Bay Vipers and was with them for mini-camp in December.

His father Vinny was selected first overall in the 1987 NFL draft by Tampa Bay and would go on to play 21 seasons in the league.

Arndt originally signed with Ottawa in September 2017 and started the final four games of 2019 for the Redblacks. He ended the season with 103 completions for 940 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in seven total appearances.