The BC Lions have signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to their training camp roster, the team announced Wednesday.

Patterson, 24, spent the final two seasons (2018-19) of his collegiate career with Michigan, passing for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. Toledo, Ohio, native is seventh on the school’s all-time passing yards list and was named a two-time All-Big Ten selection during his career.

Prior to joining Michigan, Patterson spent two seasons with Ole Miss.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Patterson attended training camp with the Kansas Chiefs but was ultimately released by the team. Following his stint with Kansas City, Patterson signed with the Blues of the US developmental Spring League.

The Lions also announced they've signed wide receiver Johnathon Johnson and defensive backs Tyvis Powell and Jalon Edwards-Cooper to their training camp roster as well.