Lions sign two DE's, one DB to the roster

The BC Lions announced they have added three American players to the defence on Monday, including defensive ends Ade Aruna and Kendall Futrell, and defensive back Jeff Hector.

#BCLions add three more on defence 🏈



Former @Vikings draft pick and DE Ade Aruna, DE Kendall Futrell and DB Jeff Hector 🦁 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) April 19, 2021

Aruna was most recently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a futures contract with the team in 2019. He was originally a sixth-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four years at Tulane, Aruna registered 107 total tackles, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 34 starts.

Futrell originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent and split 2020 between the Bengals and Houston Texans practice squads. Futrell registered 119 total tackles, 16 sacks, and four forced fumbles in four seasons at East Carolina University.

Hector attended training camp with the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He recorded 47 tackles, eight interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 20 games at the University of Redlands.