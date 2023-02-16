Maciocia details 'hectic' opening to free agency, says future of Cecchini up to new owners

The BC Lions have announced the signing of defensive back and two-time Grey Cup Champion, Mike Jones on Thursday.

The American spent the 2022 season with the Montreal Alouettes where he recorded 47 defensive tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 18 regular season games.

The cornerback spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he racked up 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 21 games.