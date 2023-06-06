The BC Lions announced the signing of veteran running back Kienan LaFrance on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Winnipeg native had been cut earlier in the week by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, with whom he spent the past three seasons.

A Grey Cup champion in 2016 with the Ottawa Redblacks, LaFrance appeared in 11 games for the Green Riders last season, recording 39 yards rushing on nine carries and added 28 yards receiving on five catches.

For his career, LaFrance has rushed for 681 yards on 165 carries with four touchdowns in 104 games over seven seasons with the Redblacks, Roughriders and his hometown Blue Bombers.

The Lions open up their 2023 campaign on Thursday evening with a visit to the Calgary Stampeders.