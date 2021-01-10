The BC Lions signed 2019 West Division All-Star defensive back Marcus Sayles to a three-year contract Sunday.

“Marcus is a talented player who brings plenty of energy,” Lions head coach and co-GM Rick Campbell said in a team statement.

“He will be a great addition to the group we are assembling on defence in 2021 and beyond.”

Sayles spent 2018 and 2019 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and finished the 2019 season with 64 tackles and three interceptions.