The BC Hockey League is hoping to start their 2020-21 season on Dec. 1, the league announced on Friday.

The start date is tentative on approval from health officials from the Provincial Health Office (PHO). The National Hockey League is also hoping to start next season on Dec. 1.

“We’ve been having discussions with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture since March around a safe return to play,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb in a news release. “The PHO has indicated to us that waiting until December gives us the best chance at ensuring we have an uninterrupted season, while also maximizing the amount of regular-season games we’ll be able to play.”

Graham Fraser, Chairman of the BCHL Board of Directors, says the BCHL needs fans in the stands in order to operate.

“The reality is that, for us to be able to operate, we need to have fans in our buildings,” said Fraser. “It became clear from our discussions with the PHO that the best way to accomplish this would be to delay the start of our season to give them time to assess the effects of a potential second wave of COVID-19 during flu season.”

Extended training camps could open as early as Sept. 8.