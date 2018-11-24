CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jake Bean's goal 6:08 into the second period was the eventual winner as the Charlotte Checkers doubled the Laval Rocket 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Aleksi Saarela added an insurance goal nearly 12 minutes later for Charlotte (15-4-1), while Valentin Zykov and Patrick Brown had opened scoring. Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves for the win.

Michal Moravcik and Byron Froese tied it 2-2 for Manitoba (9-9-1), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, before Bean scored his go-ahead goal. Charlie Lindgren stopped 21 shots in net.

The Checkers were 1 for 5 on the power play and the Moose went 0 for 3 on the man advantage.