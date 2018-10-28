Greer on Bears' Hail Mary: 'Bad execution' by receivers not getting into end zone

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is among the players the team has made inactive today for its game versus the New York Jets.

On Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mack was dealing with a sprained ankle and that his availability would come down to a game-time decision

Wide receiver Allen Robinson, defensive back Marcus Cooper Sr., fullback Michael Burton, offensive linemen Eric Kush and Rashaad Coward and defensive tackle Nick Williams have also been made inactive by Chicago.

At 3-3, the Bears are currently tied for last place in the NFC North standings but are just one win out of first place.