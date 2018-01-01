The Chicago Bears have fired John Fox.

After a 5-11 season, Fox holds the ignominious record of the worst winning percentage in team history (.292).

Fox had one year remaining on a four-year deal.

In his three seasons at the helm of the Bears, Fox posted a 14-34 record, missing the playoffs and finishing last in the NFC North each year.

A native of Virginia Beach, VA, the 62-year-old Fox just completed his 16th season as an NFL coach, having reached the Super Bowl twice over his career with the Carolina Panthers (2002 to 2010) and the Denver Broncos (2011 to 2014).

After a 1-3 start to the season, Fox made a change at quarterback, benching Mike Glennon – who signed a three-year, $45 million deal in the offseason – in favour of rookie Mitch Trubisky, the second overall selection in last spring’s NFL Draft out of North Carolina, for whom the team traded up to select.

The team has not indicated whether or not any members of Fox’s staff will return.