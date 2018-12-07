LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears removed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky from their injury list Friday, clearing the way for a start Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Well, he put together three really good days in practice," coach Matt Nagy said. "I thought the velocity on his throws was good, his decision making just getting in and out of the huddle, that part was easy.

"The main thing was for us, seeing conditioning-wise, being able to see can he hold up with that, and he did. He did well."

Nagy said there should be no limitations on Trubisky, who missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury.

"We're going to play our offence and we're going to do what he does and then there's some things that we may — depending on what we feel like — but for the most part we're not pulling back in any regards," Nagy said.

Trubisky led all NFL quarterbacks in rushing with 363 yards before his injury Nov. 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Nagy said how Trubisky's shoulder can hold up in the running game and against a pass rusher is something the coaching staff has addressed while talking with the quarterback.

"We talk through those things as much as you can, those scenarios," Nagy said. "There's some that are going to catch you and you say 'shoot, I wish we would've planned for that.'

"But decision-making wise, with the quarterbacks and whether there's an injury or no injury, we talk through that stuff, especially at the quarterback position, exactly that: down and distance, reaching the ball out, when do you sacrifice your body and your health versus not, and all that."

Chase Daniel led the Bears to a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day and Daniel was the quarterback again last Sunday in a 30-27 loss to the New York Giants.

The Bears come into the game against the Rams almost entirely healthy, although safety Eddie Jackson did turn up on the injury report Friday when he missed practice with a shin injury.

"That's nothing," Jackson said. "They're just giving me a little rest. I'm all right. I'm good, 100 per cent."

Nagy called it precautionary because the Bears were practicing indoors on artificial turf and didn't want to put extra stress on the injury.

Jackson is questionable, as is defensive tackle Bilal Nichols. Nichols has a knee issue and has been held out of Friday practices for several weeks, but has continued to play.

Backup safety Deon Bush is doubtful due to a hamstring injury.

