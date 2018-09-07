Mack excited 'to be wanted' by Bears

The Chicago Bears continue to spend money on their defensive line.

Days after acquiring Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders and signing him to the richest contract for a defensive player in league history, the Bears announced they have signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a four-year contract.

According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goldman's four-year deal will pay him $42 million with $25 million guaranteed.

In his third season with the team last year the 24-year-old Goldman finished with 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games.