The Chicago Bears continue to spend money on their defensive line.

Days after acquiring Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders and signing him to the richest contract for a defensive player in league history, the Bears announced they have signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman to a four-year contract.

According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Goldman's four-year deal will pay him $42 million with $25 million guaranteed.

In his third season with the team last year the 24-year-old Goldman finished with 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 15 games.