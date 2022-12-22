Team Canada comes into 2023 World Juniors as the defending gold medalists on home soil, boasting elite star power in hopes of a repeat.

Connor Bedard, who is in his third WHL season after earning exceptional status in 2020, returns for his second foray at the tournament as he looks to take his talents to new heights and continue to affirm his status as the top prospect available for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Captain Shane Wright is on loan from the Seattle Kraken and is one of three NHLers present, joining Arizona’s Dylan Guenther and Los Angeles’ Brandt Clarke.

Stacked at all positions, here are seven players TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies as ones to follow throughout the tournament.

Connor Bedard

Bedard is used to playing in the spotlight with big expectations placed on his shoulders. The World Juniors is a tournament where 19-year-olds are expected to dominate, with 17-year-olds often relegated to smaller roles. Not in Bedard’s case.

“He is arguably the [most] prominent player at this tournament,” said Button. “When he debuted on the international stage in 2021, at the U18s in Dallas, Texas, the players that were in that tournament are all the 2003 born [players] that are now the 19-year-olds in this tournament, and he shredded that tournament.

“He's 20 months older, 20 months wiser, 20 months better.”

The North Vancouver, B.C. product is leading the Western Hockey League in scoring this season with the Regina Pats, registering 27 goals and 64 points in 28 games.

At the 2022 World Juniors in August, he had four goals and eight points in seven games en route to gold.

Shane Wright

After dropping to No. 4 in the 2022 draft and then seeing limited minutes in the NHL this season with the Kraken, the World Juniors serve as a chance for Wright to play an important role again.

The Burlington, Ont., product scored his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 6 after a successful AHL conditioning stint where he scored four goals in five games.

“He looks like a player that's just naturally playing the game, which is what I've always seen in Shane,” said Button. “He's been the leader. He's the captain of this team – 18-year-olds aren't captains of a World Junior team.

“And I think that in and of itself tells you about his leadership qualities. I think for Shane, he's comfortable with where his game is at, and he looks comfortable.”

Olen Zellweger

Zellweger emerged as the top defenceman for Canada at the World Juniors in August and was one of two defenders named to the media all-star team. He led the tournament in assists (nine), had the most points by a defenceman (11) along with a tournament-best plus/minus +14, and was one of Canada’s top three players.

“[Olen] controls the game,” said Button. “Offensively, defensively, power play, penalty killing, five-on-five transition.

“There's only one thing that's diminutive about Olen and that's his height. Everything else he does in the game is large.”

Selected in the second round (34th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2021 NHL Draft, he was named the WHL’s top defenceman in 2021-22. This season with the Everett Silvertips, he has 10 goals and 28 points in 23 games.

Logan Stankoven

Another one of Canada’s top three players on last year’s World Juniors, Stankoven had a banner year in 2021-22.

With Canada, he had four goals and 10 points in seven games. In the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers, he earned CHL and WHL player of the year honours after a 45-goal, 104-point season. He was first in WHL playoff scoring in goals (17) and points (31).

“Logan is an emotional barometer for any team he is on,” said Button. “Logan’s attitude is ‘Whatever needs to be done, count on me to do it.’ Score a goal, make a hit, block a shot.

“There's absolutely nothing that he sees that he thinks is below him. He thinks that every single situation, every single play in the game is something that he needs to perform and execute. And he does.”

The Blazers captain has 17 goals and 44 points in 21 games this season.

Joshua Roy

A former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL draft, Roy’s first two years in the league were overshadowed by a trade that sent him from Saint John to Sherbrooke with the belief a new environment would be more beneficial to his development.

After being drafted in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in 2021, Roy had a breakthrough campaign last season. He led the QMJHL in points with 119 and was named to the First All-Star Team. Roy is a returning player from the gold medal-winning squad in the summer, where he had three goals and eight points in seven games.

“He's a talented, competitive, smart offensive player,” said Button of Roy, who has 18 goals and 43 points in 26 games this season.

“The Montreal Canadiens have a real good player and it's all going to be about the fifth-round draft pick. How did you get him in the fifth round? Joshua believed in himself and took the necessary actions to put himself in that spot.”

Reid Schaefer

Schaefer parlayed a breakout 2021-22 season with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds into a first-round selection by the Edmonton Oilers (32nd overall) in June.

“His progression has been really impressive over the last 16 months,” said Button. “We’re talking about a winger with size and skating ability and finishing ability.”

The 19-year-old has 15 goals and 27 points in 22 games this season.

Prospect to watch – Adam Fantilli

While Bedard is taking up many of the headlines as the No. 1 ranked 2023 prospect heading into the tournament, Canada also boasts University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli who is also expected to play a big role at the World Juniors.

Fantilli, who is No. 2 on the latest Craig’s List with Sweden’s Leo Carlsson hot on his heels, has 11 goals and 26 points in 16 games to start his NCAA career. A regular centre, he will be lining up on the wing for Team Canada.

“He's a terrific player,” said Button. “Hungry, hard, quick shot. You know he's going to drive play.”