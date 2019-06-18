1) Question: The only non-Canadian Grey Cup champions hailed from which U.S city?

Answer Options:

a) Baltimore

b) Memphis

Answer: a) Baltimore won the 83rd Grey cup on November 19th, 1995 against the Calgary Stampeders. They are the only non-Canadian Grey Cup champions to date.

2) Question: The “rouge” is arguably the CFL’s greatest term. So, tell us, what does it refer to?

Answer Options:

a) A single point

b) A player position

Answer: a) A rouge is a one-point score which involves the ball being kicked into the end zone.

3) Question: How wide is a CFL field?

Answer Options:

a) 53 yards

b) 65 yards

Answer: b) A regulation CFL field is 65 yards wide, while a NFL field is only 53 yards wide.

4) Question: How many players from one team can be on the field at any one time during a CFL game?

Answer Options:

a) 11

b) 12

Answer: b) The CFL has 12 players from one team on the field during a game. The NFL only has 11 players from one team on the field, because they do not have 2 safety positions (defensive) play or 2 slotback positions (offensive).