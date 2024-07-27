PARIS (AP) — Remco Evenepoel captured the gold medal in the men's time trial at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, finishing ahead of Italian rival Filippo Ganna and Belgian countryman Wout van Aert while conquering the roads that drew his ire and the weather that caused so many wrecks.

Evenepoel traversed the wet, slick course in 36 minutes, 12.16 seconds, before breaking down in tears.

The reigning world champion and the recent winner of a time trial in the Tour de France, he finished nearly 15 seconds ahead of Ganna, who has an Olympic gold medal on the track, and 25 seconds ahead of Van Aert, who was waiting for him at the finish.

Josh Tarling was fourth but in brutally disappointing fashion.

The British time trial champion had a punctured tire and needed to change his bike, and the time he lost likely cost him a medal. He was 2.16 seconds out of third place.

Brandon McNulty gave the American contingent a solid fifth-place finish after Chloe Dygert took bronze in the women's race.

Ottawa's Derek Gee, who recently placed ninth overall in the Tour de France, finished 20th in a time of 38:28.17

