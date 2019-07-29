Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku did not accompany Manchester United to Norway for a preseason friendly with Kristiansund.

Though he traveled with the team to Asia and Australia for the earlier leg of their preseason tour, the 26-year-old Lukaku has yet to feature this summer amid negotiations for a move to Inter.

The club says that Lukaku is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

A native of Antwerp, Lukaku joined United from Everton ahead of the 2017-18 season in a £75 million move. In two seasons with the club, Lukaku has scored 42 times in 96 appearances across all competitions.

United rejected Inter's first offer for the player believed to be in the range of £54 million with the understanding that United would like to recoup all of their transfer fee paid for the player.

Serie A champions Juventus are also believed to be interested in the player.

Italy international Matteo Darmian is also absent from the trip amid reported interest from Barcelona for the right-back.