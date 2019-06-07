Eden Hazard is headed to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid has signed the Belgium international from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

He'll be officially presented by Los Blancos on June 13.

"Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said in a statement. "The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously. He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with. We look forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge in the future."

A native of La Louviere, Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 in a £32 million move from Ligue 1 side Lille.

In his seven years with the Blues, Hazard has made 352 appearances over all competitions, scoring 110 times and earning a cabinet-full of silverware.

With Chelsea, Hazard has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup and last week's Europa League title.

Individually, Hazard was named the 2015 Premier League Player of the Season and was named Chelsea's Player of the Year on four occasions.

Internationally, Hazard has been capped 100 times by Belgium.

Hazard is Real's third signing of the offseason, having already completed the transfers of Serbia international forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Brazil defender Eder Militao from Porto.