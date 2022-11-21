'It's a great boost for everyone involved': Davies ready to go against Belgium

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Belgium takes on Canada to open their tournaments.

Belgium is ranked No. 2 in the world and qualified for the 2022 World Cup after going unbeaten in the qualifying rounds. They are looking to build upon their 2018 World Cup performance in Russia where they finished third, which is their best result in their history.

De Rode Duivels are led by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who has three goals and nine assists in 14 matches in the Premier League this season.

Canada is making their first appearance at the World Cup in 36 years and the second appearance overall.

Ranked 41st in the world, Canada is led by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies who has only appeared in five matches this season due to injury. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals in 34 appearances while representing Canada.

You can watch Belgium vs. Canada, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23

Pregame Start Time: 10:45 a.m. ET/ 7:45 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 a.m. PT

CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App