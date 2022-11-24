The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Sunday as Belgium takes on Morocco in the second game of the tournament for both teams.

Belgium were not at their best in their opening game, but narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory against Canada on Wednesday to sit at the top of Group F with three points.

FIFA’s second-ranked team surrendered a 22-9 shot advantage and gave up an early penalty to Canada in the opener, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois turned away that penalty and Michy Batshuayi had the only strike that mattered in the contest.

The 29-year-old got on the end of an inch perfect pass in the 44th minute and fired home the marker that gave Belgium a winning start to the tournament.

Morocco will be trying to earn their first win in Qatar after playing to a scoreless draw against Croatia in their opening match.

Achraf Hakimi had the African side’s best chance of the game in the second half, but it was their defensive work turning away Croatian star Luka Modric that was their true highlight.

Unfortunately, they were not able to leave the draw unscathed as defender Noussair Mazraoui exited the contest on a stretcher with an apparent hip injury.

