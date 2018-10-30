Prior to Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills, it was reported the New England Patriots would bench wide receiver Josh Gordon for several series in the first half for being late twice in the week leading up to the game.

The report indicated Gordon was late for a team meeting and was also late to the team bus prior to the Patriots flying to Buffalo.

However, Gordon was on the field for the first play of the game for the Patriots and wound up on the field for 64 of 78 offensive plays run by New England.

Following the 25-6 victory, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he no knowledge of the report.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick told NESN. “You’d have to ask whoever wrote that. I have no idea.”

Gordon deferred questions on the report to Belichick.

The 27-year-old was traded to the Patriots from the Cleveland Browns earlier this season after the Browns announced they had planned to release the troubled wide receiver. He has 17 catches for 266 yards and one touchdown since joining the Patriots.

Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 NFL seasons due to violating the league's substance abuse policy.