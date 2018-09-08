Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is not with the team as they travel to Cleveland for their season opener, according to multiple reports, meaning he will officially miss Sunday's game.

The 4 p.m. deadline today will come and go without Steelers' RB Le'Veon Bell reporting, per sources. Steelers are on their way to Cleveland and Bell is not with them. He will miss Sunday's game against Cleveland, along with the opportunity to earn $853,000. James Conner time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2018

Bell missed all of training camp after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight season rather than sign him to a long-term deal.

The 26-year-old finished last season with 321 carries for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns, adding another 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns through the air.