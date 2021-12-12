Belleville strikes twice in 3rd period to rally past Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Lassi Thomson and Cedric Pare scored in the third period to rally the Belleville Senators past the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 in the American Hockey League Sunday.

Andrew Agozzino, with his eighth of the season, also scored for the Senators (11-11-0) early in the first period. Matt Murray stopped 26-of-28 shots.

Grant Hutton and Otto Koivula, on the power play, replied for the Islanders (8-13-3). Jakub Skarek stopped 29-of-32 shots.

Belleville went 0 for 3 with the man advantage while Bridgeport was 1 for 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.