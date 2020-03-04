Senators beat Marlies for third straight win

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — The Belleville Senators had eight different skaters find the back of the net in an 8-4 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Michael Carcone, Darren Archibald, Josh Norris, Nicholas Baptiste, Filip Chlapik, Morgan Klimchuk, Max Lajoie and Jordan Swarz supplied the offence for the Senators (38-17-5).

Alex Dubeau stopped 19-of-23 shots for Belleville, which has won three straight.

Egor Korshkov, Scott Pooley, Matt Read and Miikka Salomaki scored for the Marlies (28-25-5).

Joseph Woll allowed all eight goals, turning away 21-of-29 shots for Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.