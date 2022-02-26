LAVAL - Roby Jarventie scored two goals including the game-winner with less than a minute to play as the Belleville Senators edged past the Laval Rocket 4-3 Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Jarventie's game-winning goal was part of a third-period rally from the Senators (23-21-0) that saw them score four straight goals from midway through the period onward.

The loss snapped a two-game win streak the Rocket (23-16-3) were on.

Laval started the game strong, getting goals from Tory Dello and Devante Smith-Pelly in the first two periods. And when Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored 30 seconds into the third to give the Rocket a 3-0 lead, the game appeared to be over.

Belleville didn't give up, though and rallied back to stun Laval, thanks in part to the 29 saves Kevin Mandolese made in the win.

