The American Hockey League has postponed Friday’s game between the Syracuse Crunch and Belleville Senators due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Senators.



The move comes after the Senators’ game Wednesday against Lehigh Valley was cancelled for the same reason.

Tonight’s game against the Belleville Senators has been postponed.



A make-up date has not yet been determined.



The Senators are following enhanced protocols at the direction of the team’s medical staff and the AHL.



No make-up dates have been determined.