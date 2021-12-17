1h ago
Senators-Crunch game postponed over COVID-19 concerns
The American Hockey League has postponed Friday’s game between the Syracuse Crunch and Belleville Senators due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
The move comes after the Senators’ game Wednesday against Lehigh Valley was cancelled for the same reason.
The Senators are following enhanced protocols at the direction of the team’s medical staff and the AHL.
No make-up dates have been determined.