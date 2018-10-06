ATLANTA — Sixteen-year-old George Bello scored his first professional goal and Atlanta United stayed in front of the Supporters' Shield race with a 2-1 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Bello opened the scoring in the 17th minute, settling Leandro Gonzalez Pirez's pass along the left wing and finishing with a low, hard left-footed shot. Bello became the sixth-youngest player to score an MLS goal at 16 years, 257 days.

Julian Gressel made it 2-0 for Atlanta United (20-6-6) in the 52nd minute. Hector Villalba slipped a pass behind the defender and Gressel slotted it into the far corner.

Juan Agudelo scored in the 92nd minute for the Revs (8-12-11). New England was all but eliminated from playoff contention — eight points behind the sixth-place Montreal Impact with three games to go.

Atlanta's Miguel Almiron left in the 30th minute with an apparent leg injury.

UNION 5, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in the first half and added a late assist in Philadelphia's victory over Minnesota United.

Picault made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, scoring on a well-played through ball from Keegan Rosenberry. Picault's curler in the 44th minute — his 10th goal of the season — gave the Union (15-12-5) a four-goal lead going into the half. Cory Burke opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a roller from beyond the area. Alejandro Bedoya tapped in Rosenberry's cross in the 17th minute to double the lead.

Ilsinho took Picault's pass and drilled home a one-hopper from 30 yards out to cap the scoring in the 79th minute. Darwin Quintero scored his 11th goal of the season for Minnesota United (11-17-3) in the 54th minute. The Union moved two points ahead of Columbus into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

IMPACT 3, CREW 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Saphir Taider scored on a penalty kick and had assists to help Montreal beat Columbus.

Alejandro Silva and Ignacio Piatti also scored, and Evan Bush made nine saves for his ninth shutout of the season. The Impact (13-15-4) remained alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Columbus (13-10-9) needs one point in its last two matches to secure a playoff spot.

WHITECAPS 2, TORONTO FC 1

TORONTO (AP) — Russell Teibert and Kei Kamara scored and Vancouver beat Toronto to eliminate the Reds from playoff contention a year after they won the MLS Cup.

Teibert scored in the fourth minute, and Lamara connected in the 78th for Vancouver (12-12-7). Doneil Henry tied it at 1 for Toronto (9-16-6) in the 73rd.