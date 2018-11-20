Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has retired after 21 MLB seasons, the Texas Rangers announced.

Beltre played eight seasons with the Texas Rangers and seven for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hitting a career-best 48 home runs for L.A. in 2004. He is one of 32 members of the 3,000 hit club, finishing with 3,166.

He also played five years in Seattle with the Mariners from 2005 to 2009 and had a brief one-year stopover with the Boston Red Sox in 2010. He has 477 home runs, five Gold Gloves and is a career .286 hitter.

"After careful consideration and many sleepless nights, I have made the decision to retire from what I’ve been doing my whole life, which is playing baseball, the game I love.

I have thought about it a lot and although I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me, it’s time to call it a career. I have enjoyed the privilege of playing professional baseball since I was 15 years old. I have been blessed to have played 21 seasons at the highest level in Major League Baseball.

I want to thank God, my amazing wife Sandra for your unwavering and unconditional love, support and understanding throughout my entire baseball career, my three awesome children, Cassie, A.J. and Camila for being the best baseball kids, my parents, and my entire family for all your love and support," he said in a statement released by the Rangers.

For the entire statement, click here.

Beltre finished seventh in MVP voting in 2016, but his production dropped off considerably last season. In 119 games for Texas, Beltre hit 15 home runs and drove in 65, which were both his lowest since a down-season in 2009.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Beltre's total earnings of $220 million rank seventh-highest in MLB history.