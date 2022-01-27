Sanchez: 'No question' this is the right time for Big Ben to call it a career

Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement Thursday after 18 seasons as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition," Roethlisberger said in a video posted to Twitter.. "Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

The move comes just under two weeks after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs with a 41-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roethlisberger, 39, won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and sits atop the franchise records in almost every passing category.

The six-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a career record of 165-81-1, with 64,088 yards. He threw 418 touchdowns to 211 interceptions over his 18-year career, which began with winning the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2004.

More details to follow.