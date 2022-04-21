Can Ben Simmons come to the Nets' rescue?

Ben Simmons plans to make his season and Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the Boston Celtics on Monday, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. As long as his rehab remains on course, Simmons, 25, will play for the first time since June 2021.

The three-time All-Star has not played this season due to a back injury and a hold out following a trade request from with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was traded to Brooklyn as part of a package for James Harden on Feb. 10.

Simmons was cleared for contact on Monday and had been practicing 4-on-4 throughout the week.

In 275 career games Simmons is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists.

The Nets are currently down 2-0 in the series against the Celtics with Game 3 scheduled to be played on Saturday in Brooklyn.