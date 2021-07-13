The Philadelphia 76ers have opened up trade conversations surrounding guard Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 76ers are engaged in talks with teams regarding the three-time All-Star, who struggled offensively in the playoffs as Philadelphia was bounced in seven games by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Simmons averaged 14.3 points per game on 55 per cent shooting during the regular season, but scored just 9.9 points a night during the second round.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NBA Draft is commanding a high price threshold according to Charania, but interest in him around the league remains "robust." Charania adds the Sixers are believed to be looking for an All-Star calibre player in return.

The 24-year-old announced recently he would not play for the Australian National Team at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, electing to skip the competition in favour of improving his individual game.

Simmons has averaged 15.9 points per game on 56 per cent shooting for the first four seasons for his career.