CINCINNATI — Marvin Lewis got the Bengals' head coaching job because of his reputation for defensive excellence. He's now in charge of trying to resuscitate a historically bad unit and pulling Cincinnati's season back from the brink.

The Bengals fired defensive co-ordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after a 51-14 loss to the Saints that ranks among the worst in franchise history. New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee while in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.

The fading Bengals (5-4) fired a co-ordinator in midstream for the second season in a row. And it's up to Lewis to get hands-on and try to fix the mess while filling two roles at once.

"Teryl worked very hard, but I just felt like we have to rock their world, shake things up," Lewis said.

The timing was curious. The Bengals were coming off their bye week that would have given them time to adapt to a change at co-ordinator. Now, they're changing on the fly while getting ready for a pivotal AFC North game at Baltimore (4-5) on Sunday.

Lewis took the defence aside a few times on Sunday, trying to clear up confusion. While he won't change the defensive schemes, he'll try to bring more clarity to players' responsibilities.

"They want help: 'Give me something,'" Lewis said.

The Bengals have given up at least 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season . In the past four games, Cincinnati has allowed 481, 551, 576 and 509 yards.

Lewis has one thing in his favour: The schedule is far more favourable the rest of the way.

Cincinnati has faced six offences currently ranked in the league's Top 10 — Tampa Bay (No. 1), Kansas City (3), Pittsburgh (4), New Orleans (5), Atlanta (6) and Indianapolis (9). Only two are left on the schedule: the Chargers (8) and the Steelers again.

With three losses in the past four games, Cincinnati has fallen from first place to trailing Pittsburgh (6-2-1) by two games in the loss column. They can't afford to fall any further behind, which was a factor in the firing.

"They're trying to get things fixed now," defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. "If you weren't paying attention, you're paying attention now."

It's the second time during his 16-season tenure in Cincinnati that Lewis has gotten directly involved in the defence.

The Bengals hired him in 2003 in large part because of his reputation for defensive coaching — he co-ordinated the Ravens' Super Bowl-championship defence in the 2000 season. Defence has been a regular challenge during his tenure.

Lewis became so frustrated with the defence in 2004 that he took over play-calling from co-ordinator Leslie Frazier during a game against Cleveland. The Bengals lost 34-17 and Lewis left the defence in Frazier's hands the rest of the way, and then fired him after the season.

Now, he's back in charge.

"We're not playing well, so something had to change," safety Jessie Bates said.

Lewis hired Austin from Detroit after defensive co-ordinator Paul Guenther left to join Jon Gruden with the Raiders. The Bengals gave up a lot of yards while opening the season 4-1, with the defence scoring four touchdowns off fumble and interception returns to overcome the poor showings overall.

With injuries sapping the defence during a stretch of games against the NFL's top offences, the unit imploded. The Saints scored touchdowns on all five first-half possessions Sunday, and moved the ball easily even when they were running out the clock in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals matched the club record by giving up 28 points in the second quarter. The 51 points allowed were one shy of the club record.

Austin is the fourth co-ordinator fired in the NFL this season. Tampa Bay fired defensive co-ordinator Mike Smith, Arizona fired offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy, and the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive co-ordinator Todd Haley.

Jackson has a close relationship with Lewis, who has declined to discuss whether he'd bring him back to Cincinnati. Jackson coached on both offence and defence in Cincinnati.

Last year, the Bengals fired offensive co-ordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start, but the Bengals missed out on the playoffs for the second year in a row. Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the season even though he's 0-7 in the playoffs — an NFL record for futility.

