Marvin Lewis is staying with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite earlier reports the head coach would finally move on from the Bengals after 15 seasons with the club, and zero playoff wins, the Bengals announced they have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season.

NEWS: #Bengals sign Head Coach Marvin Lewis to a two-year contract, running through the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/FwdMelWeec — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2018

The second-longest tenured NFL head coach, after only the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick, Lewis has an overall record of 125-112-3 with the Bengals. Lewis has led the Bengals to the postseason in seven of his 15 seasons, but has a 0-7 record in the playoffs.