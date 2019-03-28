Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said on Wednesday that he'd like to offer quarterback Andy Dalton a new contract, but that will depend on his play.

"I think it's a good year for [Dalton] to show like he can, like we think he will," Brown said. "After he re-establishes himself we would want to get together with him and see if we can extend it."

Dalton, 31, is headed into his ninth NFL season and final year of a six-year extension signed in 2014.

He appeared in 11 games for the Bengals last season, throwing for 2,566 yards on 226-for-365 passing, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While the team made the playoffs in each of Dalton's first five seasons, the Bengals have not qualified for the postseason in three straight years and have not won a playoff game since 1990.

Brown acknowledged that last year's underperforming - both from Dalton and the team itself - was largely a case of health.

"I think Andy is a good player and that he will rebound off last year," Brown said. "He was hurt. We lost so many other pieces. It fell apart, but if he's healthy and we stay healthy enough, I have confidence in him."

While Brown hedged his bets when it came for a new deal for Dalton, he is wholeheartedly in favour of locking up seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

The wide receiver is also heading into the final year of his contract.

"Oh, I think he's a proven commodity, isn't he?" Brown said. "The price range for him will be something for him will be something we can figure out, will come together."

Green, 30, was limited to only nine games last season with a toe injury. He still managed to record 687 receiving yards on 45 catches with six TDs.

Brown insists that Green's health last season won't be a consideration in negotiations.

"It's true with anyone, if they suddenly get an injury that it reduces them," Brown said. "Well, that changes the equation, but I never plan on that happening. I like to think that won't happen. If A.J. is healthy, he's as good a receiver as anybody in the league."