Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's season is over.

The Bengals placed their starting QB on injured reserve Monday, while also claiming QB Tom Savage off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Dalton was placed on the IR because of a thumb injury.

In 11 games this season, Dalton threw for 2,566 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

The Bengals, who are 5-6 on the season, also have Jeff Driskel on their roster at quarterback.