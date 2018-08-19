The Cincinnati Bengals are cutting starting safety George Iloka, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A stunner: The #Bengals are releasing starting safety George Iloka, per @MikeGarafolo and me. He’s started every game he’s played in since 2013. Purely a financial decision, but a 28-year-old safety hitting the market at this point is good news for interested teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2018

Undrafted out of Boise State, Iloka has appeared in 83 games over six seasons for the Bengals, starting the last 76 he played. Iloka has played in four playoff contests and recovered a fumble in his last appearance in 2015.

Rapoport notes that the move is a financial one.

A native of Houston, the 28-year-old Iloka has nine career interceptions.

Last year, Iloka appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals, recording 54 tackles, 25 assisted tackles and an interception.

With Iloka gone, rookie Jesse Bates - a 2018 second-round pick out of Wake Forest - has the edge for the starting free safety job.