Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was carted off the field after going down with a lower right leg injury early in the third quarter of Cincinnati's 37-36 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Eifert caught a 2-yard pass and was tackled by De'Vondre Campbell and was also hit by Jack Crawford as he crumpled to the turf.

Eifert, the Bengals' third-leading receiver this season, immediately was on his back in pain. The medical staff stabilized his leg and lifted him onto the cart.

His teammates came over to offer encouragement, and Eifert appeared emotional as he left the field.