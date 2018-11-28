Bengals WR Green says he will play in Week 13

A.J. Green says he is ready to return to action this weekend against the Denver Broncos after missing three games with a toe injury.

His return has not been confirmed by the team.

Green took part in Wednesday's walkthrough and said, via Geoff Hobson of the team's website, that he is "back to play" in Week 13.

That's good news for new starting quarterback Jeff Driskel, who will have his work cut out for him in his first career start against a Broncos' pass rush featuring Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb. Regular starter Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a thumb injury.

In eight games this season, Green has 45 catches for 687 yards and six touchdowns.

Following their matchup with the Broncos, Cincinnati will take on the Chargers in Los Angeles the following week.