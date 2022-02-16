WESTON, Florida - Benjamin Shipp hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation Wednesday during the second round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament. With that as a backdrop, the North Carolina State grad hoped for a little more out of a day where he shot a 2-under 70. Still, Shipp maintained his grip on the lead at the tournament’s halfway point at The Club at Weston Hills. He leads Alex Herrmann and Kaiwen Liu and amateur Kieran Vincent by two strokes.

“I’m pretty disappointed in my putter. When I hit 17 greens, I expect to be going pretty low. Putting is usually a strength of mine,” said Shipp, who offset three bogeys with five birdies. “I had a little trouble with some lag putting on the front nine. I had a couple of three-putts that led to my bogeys.”

His birdies—all of them—were of the no-sweat variety, a couple of kick-ins from a foot on Nos. 7 and 12 and nothing longer than 10 feet on the others. The birdie misses are what bothered Shipp, now in his second year as a pro after playing the Forme Tour in 2021. “The greens were definitely faster in the morning than they are in the afternoon. I’ve been giving the wind a little too much respect on some of the putts. I’m expecting [the wind] to affect them more.”

Vincent of Zimbabwe was three strokes better in the second round than he was in the first, tying for low score of the day with his 4-under 68 during windy conditions. The Liberty University senior plans to turn pro following his school’s NCAA season.

“I think being any kind of under(-par) out here is really good. The course is playing difficult with the wind out there, so this is good,” observed Vincent following his round.

A highlight for Vincent was a 35-foot birdie putt he rolled in on No. 8, his final birdie on the front side of the Tour Course.

Liu, a former Cal Bear golfer from China, made his only bogey late in his round, at No. 16, but he recovered with a birdie at No. 17 for his 68, while Herrmann added birdies on two of his final three holes to post 69 and move into the three-way tie for second.

Herrmann of Woerthsee, Germany, played college golf at Georgia State, where he was a three-time All-Sunbelt Conference first-team selection. Since turning pro, Herrmann has played primarily on the Pro Golf Tour, his top performance a tie for fifth at the 2021 Dreamlands Pyramids Classic in Cairo, Egypt.