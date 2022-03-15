Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin has been named an Associated Press second team All-American.

The Montreal native was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this season averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game on 46 per cent shooting from the field and 37.6 per cent from deep.

Additionally, Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, helping the Wildcats to a Pac-12 title. In the championship game against UCLA, Mathurin exploded for 27 points.

Arizona is entering the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South Division, thanks, in part, to Mathurin's contributions this season.

Additionally, Purdue centre Zach Edey was named as an honourable mention on AP's All-American shortlist.

The seven-foot-four Toronto native put up 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season on 65.5 per cent shooting.

His Boilermakers are a No. 3 seed in the East Division in the NCAA Tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2022.