TORONTO — The Manitoba Moose earned their first victory of the AHL season by downing the Toronto Marlies 5-0 Sunday.

Johnathan Kovacevic and Greg Meireles each scored and notched an assist for the Moose (1-1-0), while Mikhail Berdin made 18 saves for the shutout.

Mikey Eyssimont, Austin Poganski and Kristian Reichel also scored for Manitoba, which outshot Toronto 35-18.

It was the first time the Marlies were blanked at home since April 2019.

The victory came one day after Toronto (1-1-0) defeated Manitoba 5-1.

The Moose face the Laval Rocket Wednesday. The Marlies host the Rochester Americans Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.